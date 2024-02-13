25 couples say ‘I do’ in Samboan mass wedding

TWENTY-FIVE couples walked the aisle and tied the knot at Saint Michael the Archangel Parish of Samboan, Cebu a day before Valentine’s Day, February 13, 2024.
This is Samboan’s largest church mass wedding, spearheaded by Mayor Emerito Calderon Jr. in collaboration with the Office of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) and the Local Civil Registrar (LCR) office. Samboan has been hosting mass wedding for the sixth consecutive time.
“Gihimo ni sya nga initiative sa LGU Samboan aron sa pagsave sa sacrament sa kaminyuon sa among mga lumulopyo nga dugay ng nag luon luon,” said Christie Berlyn Catalan of MSWD Office.
(This is the LGU’s initiative to preserve the sacrament of marriage for residents who have been living together.)
One of the couples who participated in the activity has been living together for 25 years.
The Municipality of Samboan announced the activity in December 2023, but a number of couples have already showed interest to join even before it was announced.
Qualified couples are those who have been living together for five years and above.
All the expenses, from the processing of requirements, wedding dress, barong and slacks for groom, wedding ring, wedding invitations, veil, and cord, were shouldered by the Municipal Government.
The couples were also treated to a lunch held at the Municipal Covered Court.
The couples also received financial assistance, free make-up, wedding gifts, wedding cakes, food, and wine.
They also got a bundle of giveaways, such as rice cooker and 10 kilos of rice for each couple.
“P2,000 ang nahatag gahapon dayon gi announce sa among mayor just today sa iyang message na mu-add on pa sya og P2,000,” said Catalan.
(The mayor announced yesterday a P2,000 assistance, but he announced just today that he will add another P2,000.) (CDF)