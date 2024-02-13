25 couples say ‘I do’ in Samboan mass wedding

“Gihimo ni sya nga initiative sa LGU Samboan aron sa pagsave sa sacrament sa kaminyuon sa among mga lumulopyo nga dugay ng nag luon luon,” said Christie Berlyn Catalan of MSWD Office.

(This is the LGU’s initiative to preserve the sacrament of marriage for residents who have been living together.)

One of the couples who participated in the activity has been living together for 25 years.

The Municipality of Samboan announced the activity in December 2023, but a number of couples have already showed interest to join even before it was announced.

Qualified couples are those who have been living together for five years and above.