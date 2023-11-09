25 fishermen nabbed in Dalaguete town for illegal fishing

TWENTY-FIVE fishermen were intercepted by the police for using fine fishing nets in the seawaters off Barangay Casay, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, past 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The use of fine fishing nets is prohibited in the country because they don’t spare small fishes.

The 13 fishermen from Barangay Granada in Boljoon town were the first to be taken into custody by the Dalaguete police, under the command of Major Clemente Ceralde Jr., and the staff of the Municipal Agriculture and Natural Resources Office (MANRO), under the direction of Pedro Amacna.

Their 90-kilogram fish catch and a fishing net were taken from them.

The authorities also detained the other 12 fishermen from Barangay Pugalo in Alcoy town.

Their motor banca, 15-kilogram harvest of fish and fishing net were seized from them.

However, the police released both of them after they paid a P24,000 fine. (DVG, TPT)