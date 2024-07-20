25 PDLs complete rehab program

TWENTY-FIVE persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have completed their rehabilitation under the jail-based rehabilitation program, making them the second group to do so this year.

The program, led by Ebenezer Manzano of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO), helps inmates rebuild their lives, reduces jail overcrowding and improves drug rehabilitation in jails.

The graduation ceremony took place at the newly established city jail in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

The program initially began with 30 participants, but five were released early from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), leaving 25 PDLs to complete the rigorous four-month course.

The program, themed “Katatagan Kontra Droga sa Komunidad,” focused on strengthening community resilience against drug abuse.

Family members of the graduates were present, celebrating the achievements of their loved ones.

The participants, who named themselves Team Kabag-ohan, which symbolizes new beginnings and hope for the future, received Certificates of Program Completion.

These certificates can serve as references for job applications or reintegration into the community. Most of the participants had cases related to illegal drugs.

Manzano said the program, which was initially designed to last six months, was condensed to four months to allow for more frequent graduations.

The aim is to have at least two batches of graduates each year. The program includes two sessions per week, offering comprehensive support and rehabilitation to the inmates.

PDLs convicted under Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, may undergo additional counseling and rehabilitation as mandated by the court.

The first batch of the program saw 63 PDLs graduate in October 2023, out of an initial 150 participants.

The event was a collaborative effort between the MCSAPO and the BJMP Male Dormitory.

Moving forward, MCSAPO plans to start batch 3 for the male dormitory following the profiling of potential candidates.

Additionally, batch 1 for the female dormitory is scheduled to start next month in August.

This initiative, according to the agency, represents a vital step in the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate PDLs, providing them with the skills and support needed to reintegrate into society successfully. / CAV