2,500 individuals get free HIV services

THE Department of Health (DOH) said around 2,500 individuals benefitted from its free human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) services in commemoration of World AIDS Day 2025 at Liwasang Aurora at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, Nov. 29.

The annual observance aimed to raise public awareness on HIV and AIDS, express solidarity with Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV), and strengthen multi-sectoral collaboration toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Data from the DOH Epidemiology Bureau showed a 550 percent increase in new HIV infections from 2010 to 2024, particularly among those aged 15 to 24.

There was a 22 percent increase in confirmed HIV-positive cases from July to September 2025 with 5,583 individuals recorded, compared to 4,595 cases logged in the same quarter last year.

Despite the overall rise, the number of individuals diagnosed with advanced HIV infection at the time of diagnosis decreased. Of the recorded cases, 16 percent have advanced HIV disease which is 31 percent lower than the 1,301 cases reported during the same period in 2024.

Daily case detection averaged 61 cases per day, higher than last year’s third-quarter average of 51 cases per day.

Of the newly confirmed infections this quarter, 5,299 or 95 percent were males, while 282 or five percent were females.

Cases ranged from 1 to 73 years old, with a median age of 27.

HIV cases

The regions with the highest reporting of newly diagnosed cases from July to September this year include the National Capital Region (NCR), Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Central Visayas and Davao Region. They account for 61 percent or 3,408 of the total cases.

From the first reported HIV case in the Philippines in 1984 to September this year, about 159,278 confirmed HIV cases have been reported to the HIV/AIDS and ART Registry of the Philippines.

Within this period, NCR, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Central Visayas and Davao Region consistently reported the highest number of cases, with a total of 114,283 cases or 72 percent

Meanwhile, 43,788 cases or 27 percent were reported from other regions within the country, while 11 cases or less than one percent were reported overseas during this period.

In response, the DOH has intensified activities focusing on HIV awareness, prevention, and stigma reduction.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa led the opening of the event, joined by Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U) ambassadors and PLHIV advocates.

Various booths offered free HIV screening, testing, and counselling, as well as HPV services for individuals with HIV, who face higher risks for HPV-related conditions.

Activities lined up throughout the day included Zumba sessions, AIDS Walk, discussions with U=U ambassadors and an HIV 101 quiz bee -- all designed to broaden community knowledge on HIV prevention and treatment.

Participants were advised to use the Commonwealth Avenue underground when entering the venue and to bring umbrellas, water and personal maintenance medicines to ensure their safety and comfort during the event. / PNA