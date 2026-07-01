251 PPP projects worth P3.1 trillion in the pipeline

THE Philippines currently has 251 projects worth P3.10 trillion in the pipeline to be undertaken by the government and the private sector, data from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center showed.

As of Wednesday, July 1, 2026, 165 projects worth P2.97 trillion will be implemented by the National Government, while the remaining 86 projects worth P127.58 billion will be implemented by local government units.

Data indicated that railways continued to account for the biggest chunk, with total projects amounting to P2.30 trillion.

Aviation followed with P1.20 trillion, and road, P942.5 billion.

The majority of these projects will be located in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Meanwhile, PPP data showed that a total of 288 projects worth P3.58 trillion are already under implementation.

Of the total, 184 projects worth P2.52 trillion are being implemented by the national government, while 104 projects worth P1.05 trillion are being implemented by local government units. / PNA