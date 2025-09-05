25th Cesafi Anniversary Celebration Highlights: All old-stars game set

SAN Miguel Beer star June Mar Fajardo may be absent at the blessing of the newly renovated and modernized Cebu Coliseum this Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, but Cebuano basketball fans can still look forward to seeing him play again at his home court next week.

The 6’10 multi-awarded Fajardo, who hails from Pinamungajan, Cebu, is expected to don the University of Cebu (UC) jersey once again when the Webmasters Alumni team trades baskets with the University of the Visayas Lancers Alumni squad on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m.

The special match, dubbed the All Old-Stars Game, is one of the major highlights of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.’s (CESAFI) 25th

anniversary celebration.

However, there is still uncertainty as to whether Fajardo will be cleared by his doctor to play, as he is still recuperating from his knee injury.

With Fajardo in the lineup are TnT Giga 5 point guard Brian Heruela, Luigi Gabisan, Garciano Puerto, Thirdy Miranda, Justine Dacalos, Jan Auditor, Kenneth Nuñez, Michael Lawas, Kelvin Juliane, Allain Abellanosa, Benson Culango, Jonathan Canceran, Ruben Ludovice, and Paul Galinato.

Roel Gomez was designated as head coach of the team, but since he is currently in the United States, Dondon Hontiveros is expected to take over. It is also yet to be confirmed if Hontiveros will play as a playing coach.

On the star-studded UV side, which will be coached by multi-titled Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, 7-footer Gregg Slaughter leads the pack.

However, Cabahug said Slaughter won’t be able to see action, as his pregnant wife is due to give birth anytime soon.

“Ganahan ta gyud siya (Slaughter) moduwa, pero maglisod siya og biya sa iyang wife kay anytime manganak na. So, dili gyud niya mabiyaan iyang asawa. Gisultihan na sila sa doctor nga be ready kay anytime mogawas na ang baby nila (He really wants to play, but he’s finding it difficult to leave his wife since she could give birth at any time. So, he really can’t leave her. The doctor already told them to be ready because their baby could arrive any moment), Cabahug told SunStar Cebu via text message.

Making up the UV Alumni roster are Paul Desiderio, JR Quiñahan, Jun Manzo, Eman Calo, Jan Michael Abad, Jojo Maglasang, Phil Mercader, Gayford Rodriguez, Rino Berame, Neil Rañeses, Paco Brian Delantar, Jerome Silva, Adrian Lao, Franz Arong, Reed Juntilla, Dimple dela Pisa, Leonard Santillan, Monic Soliva, and Gileant Delator.

Also on Wednesday, a hip-hop dance competition in the high school and college divisions will entertain students in the morning.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, a fun run participated in by students from CESAFI-member schools will take place along Cebu City’s main thoroughfares. / JBM