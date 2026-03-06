25th Gullas Tennis Cup launched

GREATER and grander action is expected in the 25th edition of the Gullas Tennis Cup, scheduled for April 16-20, 2026, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Barangay Pardo and the Citigreen Tennis Resort in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

This was the promise made by the Gullas family during the formal launch of the historic event on Friday, March 6, at the Doña Andrea Multimedia Center of the University of the Visayas (UV)-Main Campus.

The event was attended by John Vicente “Johnvic” Gullas, along with his son John Tristan (JT), nephew Jose Miguel “JMi” Gullas, and John Pages, who has been one of the tournament directors since its inception in 1995.

Johnvic is the son of the late Jose “Dodong” Gullas, who established the Gullas Cup 25 years ago.

From its humble beginnings, the Gullas Cup has grown into the largest junior tennis event in the VisMin region, producing several high-caliber players and national champions over the years.

Some of its most prominent products include Jacob Lagman, Fitzgerald Tabura, Sally Mae Siso, Oswaldo Dumoran, Francis Casey Niño Alcantara, and Norman Joseph Enriquez.

The new generation of the Gullas family takes great pride in preserving and continuing the legacy of Dodong Gullas within the tennis community.

“We don’t take it for granted now that it’s been around for 25 years already,” said JMi Gullas.

Aside from unveiling a new logo to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Gullas Cup, JMi mentioned that they are bringing back the traditional “Fellowship Night” to give participants an opportunity to socialize and relax amidst the intense competition.

Pages said eight categories will be contested in the five-day event: boys and girls 12, 14, 16, and 18 Under.

“From 180 last year, we hope to exceed 200-plus participants,” Pages said. “We’re going to invite Manila players to come over. We’re also expecting more participants from Luzon and Mindanao this time.”

Registration begins this Monday, March 9. Those interested in participating can visit the Gullas Tennis Cup Facebook page for further details. / PR