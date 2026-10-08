26 projects secure Green Lane certification as of end-September

TWENTY-SIX projects worth an estimated P455.64 billion were granted Green Lane certification by the Board of Investments (BOI) during the first nine months of 2026.

Data released by the bureau showed that renewable energy (RE) projects accounted for the bulk of the pipeline, with 21 projects pulling in P450.25 billion.

The remainder of the certified pipeline includes one digital infrastructure project valued at P3.43 billion; two food security projects worth P98 million; one manufacturing project at P29 billion; and one public-private partnership (PPP), infrastructure and water project at P67 million.

In terms of projected employment generation, RE projects are expected to yield the highest headcount at around 46,346 jobs, followed by manufacturing (290), food security (102), PPP infrastructure and water (100) and digital infrastructure (17).

The Green Lane initiative, operational under Executive Order No. 18 issued on Feb. 23, 2023, aims to catalyze strategic investments by expediting critical regulatory permits to support the government’s Eight-Point Socioeconomic Agenda.

Since its inception in February 2023, the BOI’s one-stop action center for strategic investments has certified a total of 248 projects under the initiative. These projects represent a cumulative investment pipeline of P6.43 trillion (around US$112.96 billion) and are projected to generate 428,074 jobs. / PNA