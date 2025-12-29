26 resolutions we're carrying into 2026

“Start the year a little brighter,” they said.

But when a new year arrives, it often comes with a strange mix of hope and hesitation. There are so many things you want to do, change, fix or finally begin yet you don’t always know where to start. Surviving alone can already feel like an achievement; creating a life you’re proud of on top of that can feel overwhelming.

Still, 2026 offers a fresh start. You don’t need to reinvent everything overnight. Sometimes, growth begins with small, honest promises to yourself.

Here are 26 resolutions for 2026 — add your own if you feel something’s missing.

1. Unplug unnecessary plugs, devices, habits, and relationships that drain you.

2. Aim for 10,000 steps a day, or simply move your body more.

3. Journal your feelings, even when they’re messy or hard to name.

4. Make time to meet friends and nurture real connections.

5. Eat healthier, not perfectly but more mindfully.

6. Try a new haircut or hair color, just because you can.

7. Wake with the sun when possible, and respect your body clock.

8. Go to church every Sunday, or reconnect with your faith in your own way.

9. Look for the best in others, even when it’s easier not to.

10. Practice self-affirmations in the mirror every day.

11. Read more books, stories that teach, comfort, or inspire you.

12. Travel somewhere new, near or far.

13. Pick up a new hobby that excites or challenges you.

14. Create a vision board of what you want to achieve and become.

15. Start saving consistently, no matter how small the amount.

16. Learn a foreign language, or at least a few meaningful phrases.

17. Drink more water — take care of your body in simple ways.

18. Reduce screen time and be more present in real life.

19. Practice appreciation, even on ordinary days.

20. Declutter your space and let go of what no longer serves you.

21. Invest in your bedroom and make it a place of rest and peace.

22. Set boundaries and learn to say no without guilt.

23. Be kinder to yourself when things don’t go as planned.

24. Celebrate small wins — they matter more than you think.

25. Take more photos and document your life intentionally.

26. Choose growth over fear, again and again.