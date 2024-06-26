26 women rescued from ‘Illicit’ Spas, Bars

FOR allegedly providing sexual services to male customers, 26 women were rescued by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation-Cebu District Office (NBI-Cebdo) following raids on three establishments in Mandaue City.

The operation happened on Friday, June 21, 2024, targeting the JTV Bar, Mjozi Massage and Spa, and Art Spa.

The NBI-Cebdo said the JTV Bar, located on A.S. Fortuna St. in Barangay Banilad, was raided after reports surfaced from concerned citizens about its employees engaging in prostitution.

Agents rescued 20 women from the bar.

A woman, acting as a “mamasang” (manager), was arrested during the operation.

The raid was conducted after two undercover NBI agents, posing as customers, confirmed the illegal activities.

Customers at the bar were reportedly offered unlimited drinks for a fee of P600 and were then introduced to “customer care assistants” (CCAs) by the bar’s manager.

One CCA suggested an undercover agent could engage in intimate interactions, termed “dohan,” a Japanese word for “accompany” or “going together,” for an additional fee.

A supervisor at the bar was also arrested.

At Mjozi Massage and Spa, NBI-Cebdo agents rescued three therapists and arrested the owner. The establishment was reportedly offering lingam, a type of massage that involves stimulating the male sex organ for P900. The therapists also allegedly allowed their private parts to be touched for a fee.

The NBI-Cebdo conducted an entrapment operation at Art Spa on A.S. Fortuna St., resulting in the arrest of the spa’s front desk attendant and the rescue of three therapists.

Marked money used by undercover agents was recovered from the employee.

The rescued individuals were brought to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Charges for violations under Republic Act 10364, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, have been filed against the suspects. / CAV