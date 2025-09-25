261 passengers stranded in Central Visayas due to ‘Opong’

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Central Visayas (CGDCV) has issued a Maritime Safety Advisory confirming disruptions in sea travel as of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, September 25, 2025.

According to the advisory, a total of 261 passengers have been stranded, along with 34 vessels, seven motorbancas, and 215 rolling cargoes within the CGDCV area of responsibility.

The Coast Guard has urged shipowners, operators, and fisherfolk to exercise extreme caution in light of the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Travelers are also advised to avoid unnecessary sea trips and to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), as well as safety advisories from the PCG.

Pagasa Visayas Chief Weather Forecasting specialist Jhomer Eclarino told SunStar Cebu that Opong is intensifying and has reached the category of a severe tropical storm.

A storm surge warning has been issued for coastal waters in Eastern Visayas, as Opong continues to intensify.

A storm surge is a rapid and abnormal rise in sea level caused by powerful winds and low atmospheric pressure pushing seawater onto the coast. This can lead to sudden and severe flooding, especially in low-lying and coastal communities.

Pagasa said that Opong was spotted 300 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, with maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts reaching up to 135 km/h as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Eclarino said Central Visayas is directly affected, with parts of Cebu currently under storm signal number 1.

He added that sailing at sea is dangerous, with wave heights expected to rise significantly today and continue through Friday, September 26. (DPC)