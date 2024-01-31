268 farmers get livelihood assistance from DA; Bogo fishermen receive flat boats from BFAR

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) granted P5,000 in livelihood aid to up to 268 farmers in Toledo City through the agency’s Rice Financial aid Program (RFAP) on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

The funds have been set aside by the DA for farmers who require assistance, particularly during unfavorable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Bogo City Government, through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), distributed brand new flat boats to the fishermen from the coastal barangays of Sambag, Nailon, and Gairan.

The city hoped the recipients would make good use of the maritime vessels. (ANV, TPT)