27 houses hit by fire in Basak San Nicolas

AROUND P2.1 million worth of properties were damaged when a fire hit at least 27 houses in Sitio Sayco, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City around 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The fire reportedly started at the house owned by Edwin Tamara.

Of the house burned, 21 were destroyed, while six were damaged.

One person, identified as Michael Corpuz, 44, was injured. He sustained second degree burns in his arms.

Firefighters hoisted the first alarm at 5:19 p.m., and then raised it to second alarm at 5:30 p.m. The blaze was placed under control at 5:58 p.m. and fire out was declared at 6:26 p.m.

Firefighters from the south and central units quickly responded to the scene.

“Dali ra kaayo uy! Wa abtig 5 minutes tingali,” said Dodong, an owner of a chicken farm near the incident.

“Nidagan dayun sya diri. Nya nibali man ang hangin, nibalik siyag lahos ngadto,” he added, referring to the rapid spread of the fire and noting its change in direction caused by the wind.

Authorities said around 40 families or 108 individuals were displaced by the fire.

Investigation is ongoing as to what caused the blaze. (DVG/With Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)