27 Mandaue barangay health centers to get P25M worth of medicines

BARANGAY health centers across Mandaue City will soon receive P25 million worth of medicines from the local government.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced the move, saying it fulfills his campaign promise to strengthen health services at the barangay level.

“We will give this to each Barangay Health Center. This was my promise while I was still campaigning to show commitment to the health of individuals here in Mandaue City. So this is P25 million worth. There is no need for our individuals to go to the City Health. All 27 barangays will be given medicines,” Ouano said.

At present, the City Health Office has 18 doctors, with three reportedly planning to resign.

“Hopefully, the three doctors will not continue to resign so that there will really be doctors every day,” the mayor said.

The City Health Office is set to add five more doctors.

Ouano said more would be welcome since medical approval is needed before medicines can be released.

“I want the doctors to roam around every day in each barangay because this cannot be released without doctors’ approval. The approval will be via telecall and the medicines will just be released by the midwife or the Barangay Health Workers (BHW),” Ouano said.

He added that the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will also provide P10 million worth of medicines to be distributed to the barangays.

Ouano said that while barangays currently have medicines, these are limited and mostly subsidized at their own expense, with no supplies coming directly from the City Government.

“I was asking the punong barangays, the last time that the City gave them was two to three years ago. This was also my promise, so my promise I will fulfill. This is part of the 100 days that I achieve as a mayor,” Ouano said.

He noted that distance makes it difficult for many residents to access the City Health Office, which is why the distribution of medicines to all 27 barangays is intended to make health services more convenient.

Doctors will be assigned to roam around the barangay health centers for two to three hours each day.

“We prioritize the health of Mandauehanons, my concern is I hope there will be doctors who will roam around each Barangay Health Center every day,” Ouano said. (ABC)