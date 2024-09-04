27 STL booths seized in Cebu City for not having business permits

THE Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) and the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) have seized up to 27 Small Town Lottery (STL) booths for failing to present business permits from the city hall.

BPLO head Terencio Saavedra said that although the STL booths had accreditation from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), they lacked business permits.

But according to Saavedra, his office is willing to assist the STL operators obtain their business permit as long as they have prepared the needed requirements.

He said the confiscation of STL booths was based on the order of Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia requiring all STL operators to get business permits from the city hall.

According to Kevin Sanchez, the executive director of PROBE South District, the seized STL booths were located in barangays Zapatera, Kamputhaw, Capitol Site, Lorega San Miguel, Ermita and Santa Cruz. (AYB, TPT)