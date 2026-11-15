27-storey tower planned for Larsian

THE Cebu Provincial Government is planning to redevelop the historic Larsian food destination in Cebu City into a 22- to 27-storey mixed-use commercial tower, as it seeks to revive the property and generate higher recurring income from its government-owned assets.

Paulo Uy, head of the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office, said the proposed development will combine office spaces, a hotel, medical clinics and commercial establishments, with construction expected to take three to four years.

The project will be undertaken through a partnership with private developer Priland Development Corp., with the Provincial Government retaining ownership of the property and earning through lease payments and a share of project revenues.

The proposed arrangement is structured as a joint venture, under which the developer will lease the provincial property, finance the development and assume the commercial risks.

The Province is targeting a revenue share of between six percent and 10 percent, on top of lease payments, depending on the project’s revenue sources, Uy said.

Restoring Larsian’s appeal

The proposal is awaiting comments from the Public-Private Partnership Center on the appropriate contracting arrangement before proceeding to the Swiss challenge process, which will allow other interested parties to match or improve on the unsolicited proposal.

Uy said the redevelopment is expected to restore Larsian’s appeal as a dining and commercial destination while

introducing new uses that will capitalize on the area’s proximity to major medical institutions.

He noted that the surrounding area is increasingly becoming a healthcare corridor, with hospitals and medical facilities nearby, providing potential demand for additional clinics and related services.

The proposed hotel component is also intended to address the need for more accommodation and function facilities in the area.

Uy said the Province sees potential demand for medical clinics given the continuing need for healthcare services, while the mixed-use format would provide a more diversified commercial offering.

The redevelopment comes as Larsian has experienced declining foot traffic and occupancy, with only about 12 vendors remaining, according to Uy.

Several establishments have closed, prompting the Provincial Government to consider a major overhaul to restore the property’s appeal.

The project is also intended to preserve Larsian’s identity as a Cebu dining landmark while modernizing its facilities.

The Province has started preparations for the relocation of affected vendors during construction. A temporary site has already been identified to accommodate them.

Uy said the Provincial Government wants to ensure continuity of the commercial arrangements and protect the interests of businesses affected by the redevelopment.

He added that Larsian is only one of several provincial properties being considered for

commercial development as the government seeks to maximize the economic potential of its assets.

Sugbo Sentro redevelopment

Uy said the Province is also looking to more than double its monthly earnings from its Sugbo Sentro in Cebu IT Park through a proposed redevelopment that will expand its commercial capacity and improve access for customers.

Uy said the Provincial Government is targeting monthly net income of between P750,000 and P1 million from the revamped property, compared with its previous earnings of around P300,000 to P400,000.

The project is expected to cost between P10 million and P15 million, with the Province aiming to award the development contract before the end of the year.

Under the proposed arrangement, the property will be leased to a private operator, which will undertake the improvements and manage the commercial facility. The Province will earn through rental payments rather than directly operating the food park.

Uy said the Provincial Government is projecting around P9 million in annual lease income from the property under the new arrangement.

The redevelopment will increase the site’s seating capacity, accommodate more commercial tenants and improve pedestrian connectivity to nearby establishments in IT Park.

The Province also plans to open a pedestrian connection linking the food park to the main commercial area, allowing customers to access the property without having to cross the main road.

Maximizing income potential

Uy said the redevelopment is part of the Provincial Government’s broader effort to maximize the income-generating potential of its properties without using public funds to finance commercial improvements.

He said leasing the property to a private operator would generate better returns than maintaining the existing rental arrangement and directly managing the facility. / KOC