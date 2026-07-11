271 seniors receive P10K incentive

MORE than 200 senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu City received P10,000 each in financial assistance on Friday, July 10, 2026, as the City Government conducted its payout for qualified octogenarians and nonagenarians under the Expanded Centenarians Act.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Information Office, 271 elderly beneficiaries received the cash incentive during the distribution held at the Senior Citizen Community Care Center in Plaza Rizal, Barangay Poblacion.

Of the total beneficiaries, 242 were octogenarians aged 80 to 85, while 29 were nonagenarians aged 90 to 95.

The financial assistance is provided under Republic Act 11982, also known as the Expanded Centenarians Act, which grants cash incentives to qualified senior citizens in recognition of their longevity and as part of the government’s efforts to promote their welfare and well-being.

Cash incentives under the law

According to the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC), all Filipinos, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, are entitled to cash gifts upon reaching specific milestone ages.

Under RA 11982, Filipinos who turn 80, 85, 90 and 95 each receive a P10,000 cash gift. Those who reach 100 years old receive P100,000 and a letter of felicitation from the President of the Philippines.

The Expanded Centenarian Act was signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Feb. 16, 2024.

The law expanded benefits previously reserved for centenarians by extending cash incentives to Filipinos who reach the milestone ages of 80, 85, 90 and 95.

The payout was facilitated by the City Social Welfare and Development Office in coordination with the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) and the NCSC.

Requirements

To qualify, applicants must submit a duly accomplished application form, which may be downloaded from the NCSC website or obtained from the Osca, the Local Social Welfare and Development Office (LSWDO), or their barangay.

Applicants must also present the original or submit a certified true copy of their Philippine Statistics Authority-issued birth certificate. Alternatively, they may submit a photocopy of their National ID, provided that the original card is presented for verification upon submission to the Osca or LSWDO.

Applicants must also submit a full-body photograph printed on A4-size bond paper or photo paper. / DPC