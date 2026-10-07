2.77M Filipinos jobless in August

THE country’s unemployment rate eased to 5.3 percent in August, from six percent in July, although it remained above the 3.9 percent recorded a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

The latest rate translated to 2.77 million unemployed Filipinos in August, down from 3.14 million in July but higher than the 2.03 million recorded in August 2025.

The employment rate rose to 94.7 percent in August from 94 percent in July, but remained below the 96.1 percent recorded a year earlier. The number of employed Filipinos reached 49.79 million, up from 49.21 million in July but down from 50.10 million in August 2025.

The labor force participation rate (LFPR) stood at 64 percent, equivalent to 52.56 million Filipinos aged 15 and over who were either employed or unemployed. This was lower than the 65.1 percent recorded a year earlier but higher than 63.6 percent in July.

Meanwhile, the underemployment rate eased to 11.9 percent in August from 12.9 percent in July, but was higher than 10.7 percent a year earlier.

About 5.90 million employed Filipinos expressed a desire for additional hours of work, an additional job, or a new job with longer working hours.

The services sector remained the largest source of employment, accounting for 61.7 percent of total employment. Agriculture accounted for 20.9 percent, while industry made up 17.3 percent.

The largest employment sub-sectors were wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, at 19 percent; agriculture and forestry, 18.6 percent; and construction, 10.3 percent.

Agriculture and forestry posted the largest annual increase in employment, adding 532,000 workers, followed by education with 298,000; accommodation and food services, 195,000; transportation and storage, 185,000; and human health and social work, 142,000.

These gains were partly offset by employment declines in

manufacturing, which shed 350,000 workers year on year; fishing and aquaculture, down 335,000; wholesale and retail trade, down 269,000; public administration and defense, down 220,000; and other services, down 212,000.

Average weekly hours worked also declined to 39.2 hours in August from 41 hours a year earlier and 40.6 hours in July.

Among young Filipinos aged 15 to 24, the labor force participation rate fell to 32.7 percent in August from 33.3 percent a year earlier and 33.7 percent in July.

The youth employment rate, however, rose to 84.3 percent from 81.4 percent in July, although it remained below the 88.3 percent recorded a year earlier. Of the 5.95 million employed youth, about 587,000 were underemployed. / KOC