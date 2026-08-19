278 Cebu schools under police watch after Zamboanga shooting

MORE than 200 police officers have been deployed to guard schools across Cebu province to ensure the safety of students and teachers following a deadly shooting at a school in Zamboanga City.

As of 4 p.m. on Aug. 18, the province-wide security operation covers 223 public schools and 55 private schools. Under the new directive, police units are implementing a "one-police-to-school" deployment scheme, which includes regular patrols, security checks, and close coordination with school officials in both urban and rural areas.

A province-wide priority

Governor Pamela Baricuatro ordered local law enforcement to strengthen these preventive measures immediately after the Zamboanga incident, which left two people dead.

“The safety and security of our students, teachers, and school personnel remain among our foremost priorities. We must remain vigilant and united in protecting our children,” Baricuatro said. “Our schools should be safe spaces for learning, growth, and hope, and the Provincial Government of Cebu will continue to work with the police, schools, and communities to safeguard our students and ensure their safety.”

Danao City currently accounts for the highest number of secured institutions with 14 schools, followed by Talisay City and Santander with 13 each. The security net also extends to major universities and colleges, including campuses of Cebu Technological University, Cebu Normal University, and the University of the Visayas.

Commitment to visible policing

CPPO Provincial Director PCol Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. instructed local police chiefs to lead the deployment. He emphasized that the goal is to make officers more approachable and responsive to the needs of the school community.

“We want our police officers to be visible, approachable and responsive,” Mangelen said. “Their presence in our schools should give our students, teachers and parents a sense of security while also strengthening our partnership with school authorities. We will continue to assess the situation on the ground and adjust our deployment according to the security needs of every community.”

Local government units are also taking proactive steps:

Lapu-Lapu City: Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King-Chan ordered increased police visibility around all educational institutions.

Naga City: Mayor Valdemar Chiong confirmed that police are conducting regular patrols, supported by existing school watchmen. The city is also offering psychological support for students to address issues like bullying and trauma.

Security is shared responsibility

While authorities are increasing their presence, officials are calling on the public to help maintain a safe environment. “Security is a shared responsibility,” Mangelen added. “Our police officers are on the ground, but we also need the cooperation and vigilance of our school communities. If there is anything unusual or concerning, report it immediately.”

Meanwhile, at the national level, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, that Ateneo de Zamboanga University should review its inspection protocols. Investigations revealed that the student-suspect in the Zamboanga shooting used two firearms belonging to his father, a Bureau of Customs official, who has since been relieved of his post pending an investigation.

As Cebu maintains this heightened state of alert, officials continue to coordinate with school administrators to ensure that campuses remain protected havens for every student. CDF/DPC/TPM