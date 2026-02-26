28 motorcycles with modified mufflers impounded in Mandaue operation

A TOTAL OF 28 motorcycles with modified mufflers were impounded during a one-hour enforcement operation on February 24, 2026, in Mandaue City, according to Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team).

Retuya said the operation was not originally planned as a crackdown but evolved from a scheduled lecture for Land Transportation Office (LTO)-deputized personnel.

“On February 24, 2026, it was a one-time, big-time operation. That was not part of the plan. I was supposed to give a lecture to the LTO-deputized personnel, but when we went out, we saw an opportunity to make it practical, which led to the apprehensions. The LTO, MCPO, TEU, and our Team personnel converged during the operation,” Retuya said.

Within one hour, authorities apprehended 28 motorcycles, all cited for modified mufflers, particularly mono-type motorcycles.

“All in all, within a span of one hour, we apprehended 28 motorcycles for modified mufflers,” he added.

Retuya explained that the apprehensions were based on violations of Republic Act No. 4136 and relevant LTO joint administrative orders. He emphasized that only motorcycles with non-stock or altered exhaust systems were cited.

“Our basis is the national law. If the muffler is stock or original and unmodified, it is free to go. Stock means the original pipe that has not been replaced or modified,” he said.

He clarified that only LTO-deputized personnel or holders of a Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) are authorized to conduct operations and issue citations under national law.

The motorcycles were impounded at the Team facility.

Retuya said impoundment forms part of the penalty, even though no additional citations were issued aside from towing-related documentation.

“Impoundment is part of the punishment. Our apprehensions are based on TOP issuance, and the impoundment is done here at Team, which is why there is still a citation due to the impounding,” he explained.

He noted that violators face a penalty of P5,000, payable to the LTO. Before payment, owners must remove and surrender the modified muffler.

“Before they pay, they must first remove the muffler here. One of the requirements is to surrender the modified muffler,” Retuya said.

After payment, the LTO will issue a clearance signed by a regional director, which must be presented to TEAM. Owners must also reinstall the original pipe and undergo inspection by MBIC to ensure compliance and confirm that noise levels do not exceed 99 decibels.

“I require two things: the LTO clearance and the MBIC certificate confirming the motorcycle does not exceed 99 decibels,” he said.

In addition, owners must pay towing and storage fees amounting to P500 before their motorcycles can be released.

Retuya acknowledged that the process may be inconvenient for violators but stressed that enforcement is necessary to uphold national regulations and reduce excessive motorcycle noise in the community. (ABC)