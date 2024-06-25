28 youths from Asturias, Balamban complete entrepreneurship workshop, pitch business ideas

TWENTY-EIGHT youth participants from Asturias and Balamban immersed themselves in the Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP), You Can BYOB! (Be Your Own Boss) workshop organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7.

Carefully selected by the local government unit of Asturias, the diverse group included two out-of-school youths, three participants from the alternative learning system and several in-school youths.

The DTI 7 said the free program is practical, activity-based, learner-centered training designed to equip the youth with essential business skills, empowering them to conceive, design and launch their own businesses by the end of the program.

The workshop was a collaborative effort between DTI 7, the Asturias LGU led by Vice Mayor Melvin Justin Labuca and JCI Metro Cebu Uptown.

During the four-day workshop on June 11 to 14, 2024, participants engaged in a comprehensive curriculum covering 18 key business topics, including the basics of business concepts, business operations, basic accounting, preparing presentations and business pitches.

Participants were also grouped according to their business interests, with each group receiving guidance from a dedicated DTI master trainer or trainer.

The program ended with all youth participants completing the training and presenting their group business pitches and Business Model Canvases. These presentations highlighted their innovative ideas and business skills, showcasing their potential as future entrepreneurs.

Depending on the businesses they pursue, DTI 7 may accommodate the youth participants through its flagship programs, including the Kapatid Mentor ME Online, One Town One Product, STARTUPISLAND.PH and the recently revived Digital Services Entrepreneurs Advancement Mentoring Program.

Agri-based participants will also be linked to the Department of Agriculture for its Youth Farmers Challenge.

DTI 7 also announced it is set to conduct its Youth Bootcamp for Young Entrepreneurs program this year. / KOC