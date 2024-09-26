29 more barangays in Central Visayas declared drug-cleared

FOLLOWING the deliberation process conducted by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) office on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, a total of 29 barangays in the Central Visayas were added to the list of drug-cleared barangays in the Philippines.

Of these, 15 are from Bohol, six from Negros Oriental, five from Cebu, and three from urbanized cities: Ibo and Talima in Lapu-Lapu City, and Pagsabungan in Mandaue City.

The declaration of these barangays as drug-cleared signifies that, during their application, all drug personalities in the community had been identified and accounted for, and the barangay officials implemented intervention programs, such as community-based drug rehabilitation programs (CBDRP) for individuals who were using illegal drugs.

The deliberation process was led by PDEA 7 Regional Director Emerson Margate, who also serves as the committee chairman.

Other members of the committee who participated included Celerino Magto Jr., chief of the Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division (LGMED) of the Department of Local Government Unit 7, who acted as the committee vice-chairperson, as well as representatives from Police Regional Office 7 and various local government units who joined the deliberation online.

During the event, 51 drug-cleared barangays and six drug-free barangays in the province of Siquijor, as well as the drug-free barangay of Cawhagan on Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City, retained their status. (AYB, TPT)