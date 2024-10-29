Cebu

29 UC nursing seniors get grant

29 UC nursing seniors get grant
SCHOLARS. Twenty-two Shearwater scholars of the University of Cebu (UC) for 2024-2025 (Batch 3) pay a courtesy call on lawyer Augusto Go (center), university chairman, in Cebu City on Sept. 27, 2024. Joining them were Shearwater executives Jen Borlaza and Paolo Bayangos, along with the UC Nursing Institute Technical Working Group. The courtesy call took place after the Shearwater University Scholarship Awarding Ceremony at the UC Main College of Nursing Amphitheatre on the same day. / UNIVERSITY OF CEBU
Published on

THE University of Cebu (UC), in collaboration with Shearwater Health Inc., has awarded scholarships to 29 senior nursing students.

The recipients come from UC’s Banilad, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, Pardo and Talisay campuses.

The scholarship program, which covers all school expenses for the recipients, aims to support deserving students as they complete their nursing education.

Both UC and Shearwater Health will jointly shoulder the costs.

On Sept. 7, 2024, the UCBanilad Junior Science High School Auditorium hosted a ceremonial pinning and scholarship awarding ceremony to formally recognize the scholars.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph