29 UC nursing seniors get grant

THE University of Cebu (UC), in collaboration with Shearwater Health Inc., has awarded scholarships to 29 senior nursing students.

The recipients come from UC’s Banilad, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, Pardo and Talisay campuses.

The scholarship program, which covers all school expenses for the recipients, aims to support deserving students as they complete their nursing education.

Both UC and Shearwater Health will jointly shoulder the costs.

On Sept. 7, 2024, the UCBanilad Junior Science High School Auditorium hosted a ceremonial pinning and scholarship awarding ceremony to formally recognize the scholars.