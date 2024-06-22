2GO, FedEx vow to help more businesses

2GO, the country’s largest logistics solutions provider celebrates a decade-long alliance with FedEx Philippines, a partnership that has seamlessly connected Filipino parcels to destinations worldwide.

Through 2GO’s extensive retail network, boasting nearly 3,000 outlets including SM Business Centers, Alfamart, Waltermart, Fax Parcel and Print and Savemore, FedEx services have been made readily accessible across the archipelago, facilitating the swift and secure delivery of vital packages to loved ones abroad.

With FedEx’s global reach spanning 220 countries, 2GO efficiently transports nearly 10,000 packages worldwide per month, facilitating the seamless exchange of goods and documents ensuring deliveries from the Philippines to destinations in countries like the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Maribeth Espinosa, managing director of FedEx Philippines, said that with the anticipated growth of e-commerce in Asia Pacific, expanding access points for e-tailers, small and medium entrepreneurs, and solopreneurs is crucial in making their businesses more competitive.

FedEx services are available at 895 2GO branches and partner locations nationwide. / PR