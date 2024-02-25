2GO helps deliver online merchants' products in areas in Visayas, Mindanao

2GO, the Philippines’ largest end-to-end transportation and logistics solutions provider and part of SM Group, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, is enabling a community of online entrepreneurs in Central Luzon to seamlessly reach more markets in the Philippines, especially the Visayas-Mindanao area.

The 2GO Getters community was established to connect with small business owners and catalyze their growth by expanding into markets beyond their immediate neighborhoods.

This community promotes knowledge transfer in vital areas like e-commerce and digital marketing, aiming to maximize sales potential even for businesses situated in specific cities within the country.

As an inclusive community, it offers growth-centric workshops, seminars, online promotional campaigns, exclusive promotions and networking opportunities.

Constant engagement with subject matter experts, like TikTok Shop, is prioritized during workshops to ensure businesses flourish in a fiercely competitive market.