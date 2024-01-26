2GO opens its 100th retail store in Greenhills Shopping Center

Cebu

2GO, an integrated transportation and logistics solutions provider and part of SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), has opened its 100th 2GO-owned retail store in Greenhills Shopping Center (GSC).

The 2GO retail store is a one-stop destination, offering a wide array of 2GO services for seamless convenience.

From ticket purchases for 2GO Travel and travel-related services to efficient document and parcel deliveries through 2GO Express and FedEx.

2GO stores also extend services such as package pick-up, cargo logistics and forwarding services.

Blessie Cruz, business unit head for 2GO Retail, explains that “the decision to establish a branch at GSC is strategic.

GSC is known for being a thriving hub for micro, small and medium enterprises, hosting a vibrant community of online sellers offering a diverse range of merchandise, from clothing to gadgets, and more.

With 2GO’s presence, business owners in the vicinity can effortlessly ship their products worldwide.” / PR

