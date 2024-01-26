2GO opens its 100th retail store in Greenhills Shopping Center

2GO, an integrated transportation and logistics solutions provider and part of SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), has opened its 100th 2GO-owned retail store in Greenhills Shopping Center (GSC).

The 2GO retail store is a one-stop destination, offering a wide array of 2GO services for seamless convenience.

From ticket purchases for 2GO Travel and travel-related services to efficient document and parcel deliveries through 2GO Express and FedEx.

2GO stores also extend services such as package pick-up, cargo logistics and forwarding services.

Blessie Cruz, business unit head for 2GO Retail, explains that “the decision to establish a branch at GSC is strategic.

GSC is known for being a thriving hub for micro, small and medium enterprises, hosting a vibrant community of online sellers offering a diverse range of merchandise, from clothing to gadgets, and more.

With 2GO’s presence, business owners in the vicinity can effortlessly ship their products worldwide.” / PR