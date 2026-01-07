2GO ramps up nationwide logistics amid e-commerce boom

LOGISTICS solutions company 2GO Group Inc. is entering 2026 with a strong service pipeline and a renewed push toward innovation and integrated logistics, as demand is lifted by e-commerce growth, infrastructure spending and rising domestic consumption in the Philippines.

The company, which operates across freight, express delivery, sea travel and digital fulfilment, said it is expanding nationwide connectivity to support businesses and consumers in an economy that continues to grow.

Industry data show the Philippine logistics market was valued at about US$55.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand by around six percent annually through 2030, driven by investments in transport networks and digital services.

The country’s e-commerce sector is projected to exceed $28 billion in 2025, sustaining double-digit growth and increasing demand for fulfilment, tracking and last-mile delivery services across the archipelago.

“Our outlook for 2026 is anchored on building smarter and more responsive logistics solutions,” said Frederic C. DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer of 2GO. “As the Philippine economy grows, logistics becomes even more essential.”

2GO said e-commerce remains a key growth driver, prompting further expansion of its express and fulfilment services, including nationwide pickup, sorting and last-mile delivery supported by digital tracking platforms.

The company is also strengthening freight forwarding and specialized container services, including temperature-controlled and customized cargo handling, to support manufacturers, agribusiness firms and exporters engaged in inter-island and international trade.

Its sea-based logistics and roll-on/roll-off passenger operations continue to underpin a multimodal network linking major and secondary ports, enabling the movement of both passengers and essential goods between Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

2GO said investments in operational efficiency, asset utilisation and integrated land, air and sea solutions will remain central to its strategy this year, as customers seek more flexible and visible supply chains. / KOC