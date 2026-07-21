2K government agencies targeted for cashless procurement system

STATE-OWNED Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) aims to roll out a new digital Government Purchase Card (GPC) to 2,000 government agencies by the end of the year, replacing paper-based cash advances and manual liquidation processes with a more transparent and efficient procurement payment system.

Among the first agencies to adopt the LandBank Visa GPC is the Bureau of the Treasury, which oversees the custody and disbursement of government funds through its 16 regional offices nationwide.

Launched on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in partnership with Visa, the card functions like a credit card for government procurement, allowing agencies to pay for low-value purchases, official travel and recurring expenses through a fully digital platform.

“It works like a credit card. Just use your card and then upon the billing cycle, the agency will have to pay the entire amount,” LandBank executive vice-president Marilou Villafranca said during a briefing in Manila.

She said the initiative will eliminate paper-based cash advances and liquidation while providing real-time visibility into government spending through an integrated digital expense management system.

The platform, which is scheduled to go live in the fourth quarter, will automate expense processing from transaction capture and reconciliation to approval workflows and reporting.

“From the time you use your card, that’s already transparent in the expense management system,” Villafranca said, adding that the Commission on Audit will also be able to access the system to monitor agency spending.

The GPC includes built-in controls such as spending limits, merchant restrictions and digital monitoring to strengthen compliance and accountability.

LandBank first vice-president for Retail Banking Group Kris Cuevas said transaction limits will be determined by each participating agency based on its spending requirements.

Visa Philippines country manager Jeffrey Navarro said the partnership seeks to make government procurement more seamless, secure and transparent while reducing administrative work.

He said minimizing manual processes would improve efficiency, strengthen financial controls and allow government agencies to focus more on delivering public services. / PNA