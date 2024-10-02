2nd day of COC filing: All quiet on CV's front

THE second day of filing certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the midterm elections in Central Visayas was quiet, with fewer aspirants submitting their papers, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7.
Regional Election Director Francisco Pobe expects a surge of filings closer to the deadline.
“We expect the surge towards the end, just like in past elections,” Pobe said in Cebuano.
By the numbers
Cebu: Over five million registered voters
Bohol: Approximately one million voters
Key updates
Comelec 7 has implemented security measures for the expected last-minute rush.
A reshuffling of Comelec officers is underway to ensure neutrality.
Pobe was transferred to Central Visayas following the creation of Region 18, the new Negros Island Region (NIR).
Pobe replaced former Comelec 7 director Lionel Marco Castillano, who is now the NIR head.
Caraga’s new election director is lawyer Edwin Cadungog.
Preventing bias
Pobe said reshuffling election personnel helps prevent bias by:
New environments: Moving officials to new locations reduces their exposure to local pressures and potential influence.
Detachment: Officials are less likely to be influenced by relationships or favors from their previous post.
The NIR equation
As of July 1, 2024, the election-related records for the newly formed NIR, which includes Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and Siquijor, have been transferred to Dumaguete City, where the files for the region are now based.
Pobe said that he has been actively monitoring several key areas in Central Visayas.
His recent visit to Mandaue City, one of the region’s highly urbanized areas, was part of Comelec 7’s efforts to check the status of local offices during the filing period.
He also monitored Comelec-related activities in Cebu City and Bohol, where a similar situation of low filing turnout was observed.
“It’s quiet everywhere so far, including in Bohol, but we’re prepared for a last-minute influx,” Pobe said.
What’s next: The filing period started on Oct. 1. It will continue until Oct. 8, with the busiest days expected to be on Oct. 6-8. / CAV