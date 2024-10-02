2nd day of COC filing: All quiet on CV's front

THE second day of filing certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the midterm elections in Central Visayas was quiet, with fewer aspirants submitting their papers, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7.

Regional Election Director Francisco Pobe expects a surge of filings closer to the deadline.

“We expect the surge towards the end, just like in past elections,” Pobe said in Cebuano.

By the numbers

Cebu: Over five million registered voters

Bohol: Approximately one million voters

Key updates

Comelec 7 has implemented security measures for the expected last-minute rush.

A reshuffling of Comelec officers is underway to ensure neutrality.

Pobe was transferred to Central Visayas following the creation of Region 18, the new Negros Island Region (NIR).

Pobe replaced former Comelec 7 director Lionel Marco Castillano, who is now the NIR head.

Caraga’s new election director is lawyer Edwin Cadungog.

Preventing bias

Pobe said reshuffling election personnel helps prevent bias by:

New environments: Moving officials to new locations reduces their exposure to local pressures and potential influence.

Detachment: Officials are less likely to be influenced by relationships or favors from their previous post.

The NIR equation