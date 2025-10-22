2nd most wanted man, companion killed in Tagbilaran shootout

A MAN considered the second most wanted person and his companion were killed after exchanging gunfire with police officers who were serving a warrant of arrest around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Purok 3, Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The fatalities were identified as Adonis Gequillo, also known as Rey Daño Gequillo alias “Ondoloy,” 40, a resident of Sitio Candait, Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City, and Francis Cesar Lumothang.

Personnel from the Tagbilaran City Police Station were serving an arrest warrant issued by Judge Josephus Adel Baterna, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 49, Tagbilaran City, for a frustrated murder case. The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, the city police chief.

However, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the arresting officers, prompting the police to return fire, resulting in the deaths of the two men.

Upon inspecting the suspects’ bodies, authorities recovered a .45 caliber pistol, a KG9 firearm, a packet of shabu, and a vehicle without a license plate.

An ambulance from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) was immediately called to provide medical assistance, but the suspects were declared dead on the spot.

Escober said the police received a phone call informing them of Gequillo’s presence in the area, prompting them to launch “Coplan Mat-an” to serve the court-issued warrant.

Escober added that in 2024, Gequillo had shot one of his drug distribution “downlines,” who fortunately survived the attack. (AYB)