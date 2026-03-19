2nd SRP overpass gets nod

CIVIL works for the second pedestrian overpass at the South Road Properties (SRP) will begin soon after the Cebu City Council approved a resolution authorizing the project.

The council on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, approved a resolution authored by Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II adopting the SRP Governing Board’s approval of the construction.

The P96.5 million pedestrian overpass will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas and funded through the Special Road Fund-Motor Vehicle User’s Charge under Republic Act 11239.

The overpass will rise near major commercial hubs and a luxury hotel at the SRP, where pedestrian traffic has increased because of new residential and entertainment developments.

Labella said at least 5,000 employees work at the nearby luxury hotel and that the project will help ensure their safety when crossing the road.

Earlier, the first overpass, built by a private company, opened near a mall and residential buildings.

The footbridge will have a total net length of about 58.7 meters. Based on recommendations from the City Council’s infrastructure committee, the structure will have a vertical clearance of 6 meters.

The height was increased from the original 5.6 meters to allow for future roadwork, such as asphalt overlays, without obstructing tall vehicles.

The design includes elevators on both sides to accommodate senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Warning signs and safety equipment are also included in the technical plans.

The project will occupy 380 square meters of land. The City Government provided 237 square meters from a City-owned lot, while Robinsons Land Corp. contributed 143 square meters from its property under a usufruct agreement.

Labella, chairman of the infrastructure committee, said the project will be a major improvement for the community.

“The proposed pedestrian overpass will significantly enhance the safety and accessibility for residents and visitors,” he said.

Once completed, the structure will be turned over to the Cebu City Government for maintenance and upkeep. / EHP