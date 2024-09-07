2NE1 ‘Welcome Back’ concert in Manila

MANILA will be one of the stops for the highly anticipated “Welcome Back” reunion concert of South Korean girl group 2NE1, fulfilling Sandara Park’s wish to include the Philippines in their tour. The concert is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2024.

This event is part of 2NE1’s 15th-anniversary concert series, which also includes a confirmed date in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 23.

According to the group’s released poster, the venue for the Manila concert has yet to be revealed. The poster also hints at possible additional stops in other Asian countries, with several locations still marked as question marks.

2NE1, composed of members CL, Dara, Bom and Minzy, debuted in 2009 under YG Entertainment. The comeback concert was announced by YG earlier this year in July. / HBL