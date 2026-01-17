3 agencies hold career guidance

AROUND 500 Grades 10 and 12 students attended a career guidance and coaching activity on Jan. 14, 2026, at the Labogon National High School (LNHS) gymnasium.

The activity aimed to strengthen collaboration between the school and government agencies on career guidance, help students develop their potential and plan for a future career, provide labor market information, and integrate career guidance counseling into the educational process.

The event was organized by career advocates Wendell Thaddeu Blanco and Maria Luisa Leyson, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) Region 7, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Region 7, and the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) of Mandaue City.

The activity began with safety protocol reminders delivered by student responders from the School Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. Musoline Suliva, department head of Peso Mandaue, who is the keynote speaker, shared tips on how to prepare for job applications and the documents required as students prepare for their future careers.

Richard Sabrido and Geoffrey Villahermosa, both Labor and Employment Officers II of DMW Region 7 discussed overseas employment pathways and the recruitment process, emphasizing the agency’s mandate to protect the rights and welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

Venerlinda Hamoy, senior labor and employment officer of Dole 7, discussed workers’ rights, including security of tenure, self-organization and collective bargaining, just and humane conditions of work, fair compensation, equal opportunities, and rest days, leaves, and benefits, as well as management prerogatives.

Grade 12 student Strella Mae Germino shared her insights on the activity: “I’ve learned that the secret to getting ahead is getting started. The taught me that the best time to act to achieve our dreams is now. Also I learned the rights of an employee has in the workplace.”

“For me, career guidance and coaching helped me gain a deeper understanding into the world of work. It gave me confidence in choosing the career path I want to pursue. Having the opportunity to be guided in these matters at an early stage is a meaningful way to encourage students to build a future where they can grow and bloom in their own ways,” Germino added.

The activity is aligned with DepEd Regional Memorandum No. 0987, s. 2025, which mandates the inclusion of the Dole and Peso as partners in the implementation of career guidance and development activities in schools. The program aims to guide and prepare students for the world of work through sustained career advocacy and development initiatives. / Khrisna Nicole M. Setenta, Labogon National High School