3 armed men nabbed in Cebu City

THREE armed men were arrested in separate locations and police operations in Cebu City on Monday and Tuesday, September 8–9, 2025.

The most recent to be apprehended was Kim Goc-ong, 29, a resident of Purok Lubi, Barangay Garing, Consolacion, Cebu. He was arrested along Highway 77, Barangay Talamban, at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Seized from him was a .357 Magnum revolver without a serial number loaded with two bullets.

The Talamban Police Station received a phone call reporting the presence of an armed man in the area. Responding officers caught the suspect on site and confiscated the firearm.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Labangon Police Station 10 arrested a 35-year-old man in Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Labangon, for carrying a firearm.

The suspect was identified as Mark Phernie Luna, a resident of Sitio Sandayong, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City.

Authorities seized from him a .38 caliber pistol with two bullets.

Residents in the area had alerted police after becoming alarmed by the armed man.

On Monday, September 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., another armed man was arrested in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Lahug.

The suspect was identified as Juan Secuya Laspona, 38, a foreman and resident of Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) received a phone call from a concerned citizen reporting the presence of an armed man in the area.

Personnel from the City Intelligence Unit immediately responded and caught the suspect on site. They confiscated from him a .22 caliber revolver with three bullets.

The three suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Cebu City police. (AYB)