3 arrested as authorities seize P15M contraband in Dumaguete

POLICE seized P15 million worth of smuggled cigarettes loaded in a canter truck at the port in Barangay Looc in Dumaguete City, on Wednesday night, Aug. 5, 2026.

The illicit cargo, which arrived aboard a vessel from Pagadian City, led to the arrest of the truck driver, identified only as alias Je, 32, and two passengers, alias Jo, 22, and alias Al, 27.

Operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office confiscated 68 master cases of Walter Premium cigarettes and 195 master cases of Busqu Full Flavor cigarettes.

Intelligence-led operation

Authorities also seized 200 boxes of dried fish valued at P90,000 and the transport truck, bringing the total value of confiscated goods and property to P15,069,900.

The inter-agency operation was launched after police received intelligence regarding the incoming contraband. The provincial police coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Customs Subport of Dumaguete and other law enforcement units to inspect vehicles disembarking from the ship.

The three suspects are detained at the Dumaguete City Police Station for booking and documentation. The confiscated cigarettes were turned over to the PCG Substation in Dumaguete. Charges for violating Republic Act 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, are being prepared against the suspects.

Commends operatives

Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño, director of Police Regional Office Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), praised the operatives for intercepting the contraband before it entered local markets.

“This successful operation demonstrates the strength of intelligence-driven policing and close collaboration among law enforcement agencies. By intercepting these illicit goods before they reached the market, we protected legitimate businesses, safeguarded government revenues and prevented illegal products from circulating in our communities. PRO NIR will remain relentless in pursuing criminal activities that threaten public order and economic security,” Cardiño said.

PRO-NIR pledged to heighten surveillance across ports and airports in the region to prevent further smuggling activities. / AYB