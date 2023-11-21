Cebu

3 arrested as drug den dismantled in Tagbilaran City

AUTHORITIES have arrested three persons as they dismantled a drug den and seized P74,800 worth of suspected shabu in an anti-illegal drug operation conducted by the operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office and Naval Forces Central 7 at around 1:05 p.m. on Monday, November 20, in Purok 3, Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Those arrested were Andrew Michael Sta. Catalina, 23, a call center agent accused of maintaining a drug den, Joshua Antoque, 24, a watch technician and Mike Pagatpat Lunasin, 30, a lending collector.

Seized from them were 11 grams of alleged shabu worth P74,800, buy-bust money, a cellphone and drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, they launched a case buildup against Sta. Catalina for almost a month after receiving information about his illegal drug activity.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

