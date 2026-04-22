3 arrested for steaaling water meters

THREE individuals were arrested in Liloan, northern Cebu, after authorities accused them of allegedly stealing water meters owned by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), as cases continue to rise across Metro Cebu.

Police identified the suspects as Raymond Gomez, Roel Monesteryo and Gerald Damiles. They were arrested on April 11, 2026, in Purok Proper 1, Barangay San Vicente after they were reportedly caught removing two MCWD water meters.

Authorities said Damiles also faces illegal possession of firearms after a .22-caliber revolver was allegedly recovered from him during the arrest.

The MCWD, as complainant and owner of the stolen meters, said it will pursue legal action against those involved.

It warned that tampering with or stealing water meters disrupts service and may expose pipelines to contamination, posing health risks.

Meter theft cases climb

The arrest comes as water meter theft cases continue to increase in northern Cebu.

MCWD data from March 1 to 24 recorded 141 incidents, with Liloan logging 84 cases, the highest in the province, followed by Consolacion with 39.

The rise in cases has prompted MCWD to seek stronger police visibility and tighter enforcement against theft and the illegal trade of water meters.

On April 14, MCWD officials met with the Cebu Police Provincial Office to coordinate efforts, including intensified monitoring and possible intelligence operations.

Rewards

MCWD continues to offer monetary rewards to support enforcement.

Informants may receive P10,000 for tips leading to the arrest of water meter thieves and P25,000 for information identifying buyers of stolen meters.

The agency warned that those who buy stolen water meters may be held liable under the Anti-Fencing Law of 1979.

It also advised affected customers to secure a police report with account and meter details before requesting replacement of stolen or damaged units. / CAV