3 arrested, P27.2M 'shabu' seized in Cebu buy-bust

A FOOD vendor and two of his companions were arrested after authorities seized four kilos of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 and the Inayawan Police Station 7 at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026, in Saint Jude Phase 2, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the main target of the operation as alias Joseph, 33, a food vendor from Barangay Mohon, Talisay City.

Also arrested were two of his alleged drug trafficking associates, identified as alias Eduardo, 24, and his nephew, alias Harold, 25. Both are mechanics and residents of Datagon, Pamplona, Negros Oriental.

Operatives seized five large packs of suspected shabu weighing 4,000 grams, with an estimated average market value of P27.2 million.

Authorities also recovered the buy-bust money, a sedan allegedly used to transport the large quantity of shabu, two cellular phones and other pieces of evidence.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, authorities conducted a weeklong case buildup after receiving information from a confidential informant.

Joseph allegedly sold eight kilos of shabu per week sourced from his supplier, with his distribution area covering the entire Metro Cebu.

The seized evidence has been forwarded to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination, while the three suspects are now under the custody of PDEA 7 in Sulon, Lahug.

Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects. (AYB)