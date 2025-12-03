3 Capitol projects sit unused

THREE public infrastructure projects in Cebu Province — completed between five and seven years ago at a total cost of P50.4 million — have remained idle and unused, the Commission on Audit (COA) reported.

According to COA’s 2024 audit report, the stalled facilities include the Cebu Provincial Skills Training Center in the City of Naga, completed in 2018; the Bahay Pag-asa for Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) also in Naga, completed in 2020; and the Cebu Provincial Dormitory in Cebu City, completed in 2019.

State auditors said the unused buildings run counter to provisions of Presidential Decree 1445 and Department of the Interior and Local Government-Department of Budget Management Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2017-1, which require government resources to be used efficiently for socioeconomic development.

The Provincial Government spent P16.33 million for the construction of the skills training center in 2018, with full payment issued in June 2019.

Despite being inaugurated in February 2019, the building has yet to operate.

COA also noted a P1.38-million rehabilitation project in 2022 to repair damage from typhoon Odette.

The Bahay Pag-asa facility cost P8.69 million and was certified complete in October 2020, while the provincial dormitory was built for P24.95 million and finished in December 2019.

During an ocular inspection on July 23, 2024, auditors found all three buildings unused.

At the skills training center, COA observed broken windows, damaged ceilings and other signs of deterioration, despite security guards being present.

Inquiries with the Provincial Engineering Office and Provincial Accounting Office revealed informal claims that the skills training center was supposed to be turned over to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, but no document of conveyance has been submitted, COA said.

Depreciated

Despite never being used, the buildings have already accumulated significant depreciation as of June 30, 2024:

Cebu Provincial Skills Training Center — P3,428,489.68

Bahay Pag-asa for CICL — P380,302.20

Cebu Provincial Dormitory — P4,613,799.96

COA said these represent roughly 20 percent of their total construction costs.

Auditors warned that the continued depreciation of idle facilities “defeats the purpose of their constructions” and deprives intended beneficiaries of needed public services.

COA has asked provincial officials to provide a detailed explanation for the prolonged non-use of the three projects or submit documentation proving turnover to another government agency.

During the exit conference, the provincial engineer said a memorandum of agreement for the skills training center was still pending.

For now, the building is being used temporarily as a storage area for posts and pedestals.

For the Bahay Pag-asa building, the Province submitted a deed of usufruct executed with the Department of Social Welfare and Development on July 3, 2024, but gave no justification for its continued non-utilization nearly four years after completion.

A deed of usufruct was also submitted for the provincial dormitory, executed on May 6, 2024 with the Department of Health 7 Center for Health Development and the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. However, no explanation was provided as to why the facility has remained unused since its completion in 2019.

COA emphasized that without adequate justification, the prolonged idling of these government-funded structures may call into question the regularity of the transactions and the efficiency of the Provincial Government’s project planning and implementation. / CDF