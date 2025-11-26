3 Cebu LGUs cancel Xmas parties

SEVERAL local government units (LGUs) in Cebu have canceled or significantly scaled down their annual Christmas parties for employees due to the recent typhoons and earthquake that hit the region. The cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu and the Municipality of Cordova announced on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, that they will forego the holding of their grand holiday celebrations.

Cebu City

Cebu City will forgo its traditional grand Christmas party to prioritize rehabilitation efforts following Typhoon Tino’s devastation. Mayor Nestor Archival said the decision was made to ensure funds remain focused on the city’s recovery. Departments may hold small, low-cost gatherings funded voluntarily by employees, while the city finalizes a modest annual bonus.

Lapu-Lapu City

The Lapu-Lapu City Government also canceled its Christmas Party due to the impact of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and Typhoons Tino and Uwan and Tropical Depression Verbena. City Public Information Office head Mark Anthony Bautista confirmed the cancellation, citing damage to homes and livelihoods and the need to prioritize emergency preparedness. Bautista stressed, “Allocating resources to disaster response and ensuring we have the funds to assist our constituents is the most responsible and necessary course of action.”

Cordova and Mandaue City

The Municipality of Cordova canceled its Inter-Barangay and Inter-School Christmas Village and Lighting competition, aligning with a directive from Malacañang and the Department of Budget and Management urging LGUs to redirect savings to calamity-hit communities. Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said the town will still install a giant Christmas tree to preserve the tradition and symbolize hope.

In contrast, Mandaue City will proceed with its annual Christmas lighting ceremony on Nov. 28, 2025, but Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the event will be simple with reduced expenses due to the impact of Tropical Depression Verbena and Typhoon Tino. The city will forgo a grand party for employees, opting instead to distribute simple food treats.

The LGUs’ decision to scale back reflects Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy’s appeal on Tuesday, Nov. 25, for a simple and meaningful Christmas. He urged families and institutions to avoid lavish festivities, stating, “The world does not need a noisy Christmas. The world needs a compassionate one.” / DPC, CAV, ABC