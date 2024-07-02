3 Cebu LGUs get new police station chiefs

THE City of Bogo and the municipalities of Minglanilla and Sibonga now have new police station chiefs.

Chief Colonel Percival Zorilla of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) led the transition and assumption ceremony, which took place on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the CPPO headquarters.

Police Major Mark Don Leanza from the Abellana Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office assumed the position of chief of the Minglanilla Police Station, Police Captain Feb Seares of the Sibonga Police Station, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Rosario from the Mandaue City Police Office as the new chief of the Bogo City Police Station.

Zorilla ordered the new station commanders to continue providing services to the community and enforcing order and peace in their respective jurisdiction. (AYB, TPT)