3 children spotted swimming in Butuanon River amid heavy rains

According to lawyer Sally Gonzalo, who was immediately informed of the situation, the safety of children near rivers is a matter of urgent concern.

“It is prohibited. It was dangerous. We immediately instructed the Command Center and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) when we saw it in the QRT Group Chat to send responders to warn them. We also contacted the barangay officials and concerned parents. The same instructions were relayed to nearby barangays in case similar incidents occur,” Gonzalo said in an interview.

Local disaster officials stressed that heavy rains in the past days have intensified the river’s current, making it unsafe for any form of activity.

The Butuanon River, which cuts across Mandaue and Cebu City, has long been a flood-prone and accident-prone area, especially when water levels rise quickly.

Authorities emphasized the importance of vigilance and parental supervision during the rainy season. They reminded residents that ignoring warnings could put lives at serious risk, especially the lives of children.

Nearby barangay officials also warned parents to keep a closer eye on their children and discourage them from venturing into rivers, especially during unpredictable weather conditions.

While no untoward incident occurred in this case, authorities said the situation should serve as a reminder of the very real dangers posed by the Butuanon River during the rainy season. (ABC)