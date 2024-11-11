3 councilors oppose P4.5-billion budget

THREE Mandaue City councilors voiced strong opposition to the proposed city P4.5-billion annual budget for 2025, highlighting what they called an insufficient allocation for flood control.

Councilors Joel Seno, Cesar Cabahug, and Andreo Icalina Jr. objected to the budget during a city council session on Monday, November 11, 2024, pointing out that only P38 million has been allocated for flood control under the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF).

This limited funding, they argue, fails to address the urgent flooding issues that have plagued parts of the city in recent years.

Seno told reporters on Monday, Nov.11, that the allocation for flood control is just a fraction of around 0.00845 percent of the city’s total budget.

He argued that this level of funding is inadequate, especially given the growing frequency and severity of floods in Mandaue.

“The allocation of only P38 million for flood control is insufficient given the frequency of flooding events impacting the city. We should prioritize the welfare of residents in flood-prone areas, and the budget should reflect this priority,” Seno said.

Seno also pointed out that of the P225 million designated for the LDRRMF comprising 5 percent of the overall budget only P38 million was allocated specifically for flood control.

He said the amount is insufficient given the scale of the city’s flooding problems.

He added that critical measures like flood mitigation should receive their own dedicated budget line and not be relegated to future supplemental funds, which may or may not be approved.

“Flood control is not something we should leave to chance. It’s a clear and present need, not a supplemental one,” Seno said.

In a separate interview, City Councilor Immaline Cortes-Zafra, chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations, defended the budget, stating that while the allocation for flood control might appear minimal, the city could tap into additional funding if needed.

Zafra clarified that the current budget reflects the city’s effort to balance various priorities, including health, education, and economic recovery, all of which also require substantial funding.

“If the budget is insufficient, we will address it with supplemental funds,” she said.

She further explained that while the city has limited resources, flexibility exists to meet unexpected demands.

Zafra added that the flood control budget was based on proposals submitted by departments, including the city’s disaster and engineering departments, which had determined that P38 million would suffice for initial flood mitigation projects.

She acknowledged, however, that given the city’s increasing vulnerability to typhoons and heavy rains, additional measures might be necessary, and supplemental budgets could be requested to address any gaps.

“Our budget is not unlimited, but we can adjust as needed to support flood control efforts for the welfare of Mandaue residents,” Zafra said.

Zafra also said that some flood control initiatives may be funded through other government agencies working alongside the city to implement their own flood mitigation projects.

However, Seno said that waiting on additional allocations leaves flood-prone areas vulnerable and urged a more proactive approach in future budgets.

Moreover, the proposed 2025 budget passed on final reading, but councilors who opposed it expressed hope that the city government will reconsider its priorities in future budget allocations. / CAV