3-D artist turns Cebu into a zombie-infested ghost city

“Watching and playing these made me curious about what my own hometown, Cebu, would look like in that kind of scenario, and how ordinary Cebuanos might survive.”

Is it a video game? A film? The answer, for now, is somewhere in between. “I have ideas for a short film, but this project was really about visualizing the images in my head,” Carlisle explained.

The idea of a broken Cebu is not entirely foreign. The city has endured typhoons, earthquakes, a pandemic — moments when streets emptied and time seemed suspended. Yet despite the bleak visuals, his intention was never despair.

“Cebu has gone through many challenges in recent years,” he reflected. “What stood out to me was how people consistently came together — donating, volunteering and helping one another.”

While the video does not explicitly show this, Carlisle says the larger story he is developing is rooted in resilience and community.

Sound plays a crucial role in shaping that emotion. Before entering 3-D animation, Carlisle was a music producer, making the project’s audio world just as deliberate as its visuals. The haunting reinterpretation of the Hiligaynon folk song “Ili Ili Tulog Anay,” featuring the vocals of Cher Lozada, drifts through the piece like a lullaby for a city that has fallen asleep — or perhaps never will wake again.

The familiar melody, now distorted and ethereal, heightens the unease. It follows a lone female figure as she wades through flooded streets and dim, greenish frames, reinforcing the dreamlike horror of a Cebu frozen in time. It is chilling, yes but also deeply promising Cebuano talent.

For Carlisle, this is only the beginning. “A video game set in Cebu would be a dream project,” he admitted. “Realistically, a short film is more feasible in the near future, and this project serves as a foundation for that.”

Behind the solitary vision is a circle of quiet supporters. “Julie, Darren, my mom, and Josh René,” he said. “Their support and encouragement helped me see the project through to the end.” S