3-day Sacleo: Over P22-M shabu seized, 640 persons nabbed in Central Visayas

UP TO P22.4 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated throughout the Central Visayas and 180 drug personalities were detained during the three-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operation (Sacleo) from March 10 to 12, 2024.

Aside from suspected shabu, the police also seized 32 grams of marijuana leaves with a standard drug price of P3,840.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) had the largest haul with P17 million worth of drugs seized, followed by the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

As part of their campaign against illegal gambling, the police apprehended 327 individuals and confiscated P29,606 in bet money.

In their campaign versus loose firearms, 139 unregistered guns were recovered and 13 persons were taken into custody.

During the campaign against wanted individuals, 120 persons with outstanding arrest warrants were apprehended by the police, three of them were identified as most wanted.

Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), commended his men for their unwavering battle against illegal drugs and other types of criminality.

“The apprehension of these 640 suspects, along with the confiscation of the said drugs brings a huge impact towards the reduction of supply and demand of illegal drugs. Let’s continue doing the right thing by observing the basics of the police operational procedures,” Aberin said. (AYB, TPT)