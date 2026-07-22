3 drug suspects nabbed in Cebu, Bohol operations

THREE alleged drug personalities, including one who had only recently been released from the Abuyog Penal Farm, were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and the police on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Authorities seized more than P1 million worth of shabu during the operations.

The latest buy-bust was carried out by PDEA 7 and the Compostela Municipal Police Station around 8:30 p.m. on July 21 in Sitio Lower Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion, Compostela, Cebu, where two suspects were arrested.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the suspects as alias "Amang," 30, a technician from Barangay Poblacion, Compostela, who was the target of the operation, and his alleged runner, alias "Jaw," 37, of Barangay Cotcot, Liloan, Cebu.

Operatives recovered three packets of shabu weighing about 75 grams, with an estimated street value of P510,000.

Also seized were the buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and the motorcycle allegedly used to deliver the illegal drugs.

The confiscated evidence was turned over to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination, while the two suspects were placed under detention at the PDEA 7 detention facility in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City.

Earlier that day, another buy-bust was conducted by the PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, in coordination with the Tagbilaran City Police Station and the Bohol Maritime Police, at 3:16 p.m. in Purok 2, Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City.

The suspect was identified only by the alias "Nick," 54, a construction painter and resident of the area.

Authorities recovered four large packs of shabu weighing about 78 grams, with an estimated value of P578,000.

The seized drugs were turned over to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit, while the suspect was detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

According to Leia Alcantara, alias "Nick" had been released from the Abuyog Penal Farm only in April 2026 after serving his sentence for a previous illegal drugs conviction.

Authorities conducted a week-long case buildup after receiving information about his alleged illegal drug activities.

After his release, he allegedly returned to selling shabu and was reportedly capable of distributing 150 grams of the drug per week.

Meanwhile, alias "Amang" had also been arrested in 2023 for an illegal drugs case but was later released after entering into a plea bargain.

Authorities said he was allegedly capable of selling 600 grams of shabu per week, sourced from his supplier.

The suspects will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), according to PDEA 7. (AYB)