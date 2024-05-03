3 drug suspects nabbed, over P1 million shabu seized in southern Cebu

THREE drug suspects were taken into custody and alleged shabu worth over P1 million were confiscated in separate anti-illegal drug operations in the southern Cebu cities of Talisay and Carcar on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The first buy-bust was carried out around 6 p.m. by the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) headed by Investigator Agent 1 Jessie Cabutotan, along with the Naval Forces Central, PNP Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operation Unit 7 and Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7, that resulted in the arrest of suspected high-value individual Dave Delmar Tanga-an, 22, who worked as a room boy from Sitio Lower Dakit, Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City.

At least 100 grams of suspected shabu with an average market value of P680,000, buy-bust money and a cellular phone were taken from Tanga-an.

Cabutotan said that after confirming reports of Tanga-an's illicit drug activity, they monitored him for a month before carrying out the raid.

It is said that the suspect could get rid of between 100 and 300 grams of illicit drugs per week.

Later at 10:35 p.m., the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station conducted an anti-illegal drug operation along with PDEA7 in Purok Gabison, Barangay Lagtang that resulted in the capture of a suspected high-value individual (HVI) and his accomplice.

Those detained were Junnifer Socias Poncol, 44, of Sitio Sawsawan, Barangay San Roque, and Christian Roble Pinat, 48, the operation's target from Sitio Hollow Block, of the aforementioned barangay.

Taken from them were six packs of purported shabu totaling 60 grams with a standard drug price of P408,000 and P500 in buy-bust money. (DVG, AYB, TPT)