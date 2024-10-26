3 Dumanjug cops relieved following complaint regarding admission of pigs from Negros Oriental

THREE police officers from the Dumanjug Police Station were relieved of their duties on Friday, October 25, 2024, after the Cebu Provincial Capitol received a complaint alleging that pigs from Negros Oriental were permitted to enter the province.

According to Police Captain Rex Eden Baguio, the information officer of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), those relieved were Police Captain Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo, the Dumanjug police chief; Police Lieutenant Heine Aspera, deputy station commander; and Police Staff Sergeant Reynold Burlado.

The three officers have been temporarily transferred to the Provincial Holding Admin Unit of the CPPO, while the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management is conducting an administrative investigation.

Police Captain Michael Calaurian has been appointed as acting Dumanjug police chief, while CPPO Chief Colonel Percival Zorilla, continues to find for a permanent replacement.

“Ibutang sila sa PHAU pending investigation, wala pay order si PD sir kung kinsa ang ipuli nila didto,” Baguio said.

(They will be placed in the PHAU pending investigation, and there isn't yet an order from PD regarding their replacements).

Though he was not sure of the exact role the police may have had in this case, Baguio said that a complaint about the admission of pigs from Negros Oriental through the Dumanjug port had been submitted to the governor's office.

Pigs from Negros Oriental were previously prohibited from entering Cebu due to ASF.

“This is only an allegation at this point. The investigation is ongoing to determine if there was indeed any involvement. This is why the province decided to remove them from their posts,” Baguio said. (AYB, TPT)