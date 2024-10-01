3 early birds, including PJ Garcia, file COCs

THREE candidates were the first to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Province office on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The earliest was incumbent Congressman Pablo John "PJ" Garcia, who is seeking reelection in the third district.

Accompanied by his wife, Garcia submitted his COC at 8 a.m. at the Comelec Cebu office.

The second candidate to file was Salvador Arapal Cariaga, who is running for congressman in the fourth district.

Cariaga is a farmer and owner of Arapal Farms in Bogo City.

This will be his second time running for the district.

Cariaga hopes that despite his defeat in the 2022 elections, he will be recognized by the Cebuanos for his strong commitment to improving the fourth district through livelihood programs.

Meanwhile, the third candidate to file his COC was Dr. Odysseus “Ody” Camarillo, who is running for board member in the second district.

The Comelec Cebu Provincial office is open for COC filing until October 8, 5 p.m.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, election officer of Comelec Cebu Province, reminded all the candidates to complete their documents before submitting them at their office.

Those interested to run for public office are advised to visit the office for further information.

Positions up for grabs for the upcoming elections include governor and vice governor of Cebu, 14 board members for the seven districts, and seven congressional seats. (ANV)