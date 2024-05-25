3 ex-convicts, including 2 women, taken back to jail after being captured in Talisay City buy-bust

THREE former prisoners—two of whom were women—were sent back to jail following their apprehension during a buy-bust carried out by the Cebu Police Provincial Office's Intelligence Unit and Drug Enforcement Unit at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Sta. Lucia Road, Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City.

Those arrested were Joel Ocañada Alforque alias Chulep, 48, the target of the operation from Barangay Valencia, Carcar City, his live-in partner Mary Adrianne Acuña, 25, of Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, and Mechelle Fajardo Lariosa, 47, of Sitio Boongon, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City.

Taken from them were 35 grams of suspected shabu, which has a standard drug price of P238,000, and a .45 pistol with two live bullets.

Alforque was arrested on February 13, 2008 for murder and was released from prison in December 2013, while Acuña was apprehended in 2015 for theft and released in 2018, and Lariosa in 2018 for illegal drugs and released in 2022. (AYB, TPT)